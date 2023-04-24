Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 26th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League will witness arguably its biggest game of the season this Wednesday when table-topping Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City.

The hosts were eight points behind the Gunners just a few weeks ago but have halved that deficit with a strong run of six straight Premier League wins.

After seeing off Bayern Munich (4-1 on aggregate) to reach the Champions League semi-finals and Sheffield United (W 3-0) in the FA Cup semi-final, Pep Guardiola’s side are in prime shape as they look to close Arsenal’s five-point gap at the top of the table knowing they still have two games in hand.

Their displays at the Etihad have been the foundation for their late surge towards that title as the Cityzens have won each of their last six home PL fixtures by at least a two-goal margin, even though only two of them came with a clean sheet.

However, the hosts haven’t conceded in any of the last four H2Hs here (W4), highlighting how difficult they’ve made it for the North Londoners in recent years.

Arsenal have shot themselves in the foot in recent games, dropping six crucial points in their last three games. A 3-3 draw with bottom-of-the-table Southampton last time out was the most shameful of the lot as they conceded two times inside the 14 minutes in the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Although they bounced back to draw the game, it is now six games without a clean sheet and seven goals conceded in their last three games.

So they must sort out their terrible defence to get a result in this game and keep their title quest alive.

Meanwhile, their title challenge now depends on them extending a five-match unbeaten run in away league games (W3, D2), as a loss here would put a massive dent in their title chances despite City’s demanding schedule from now until the season’s end.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

