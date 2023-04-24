Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 27th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After booking their place in the FA Cup final, Manchester United will turn their attention to the Premier League and their top-four bid when they travel to North London to face out-of-sorts Tottenham.

Spurs suffered their biggest embarrassment this century when Newcastle United beat them in their last outing. They conceded three goals inside the first nine minutes of the game on their way to a 6-1 loss at St. James’ Park.

That loss was their second straight loss after a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth the previous match day. That means Cristian Stellini’s men have conceded eleven goals in four games since Antonio Conte was sacked.

So it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Stellini will keep his job beyond this summer, while Spurs’ chance of breaking into the top-four is slipping away, given that they are now six points behind Manchester United having played two games more.

Therefore, this is a must-win for them to keep their dreams of UEFA Champions League participation next season alive. But with four losses in their last four head-to-head meetings with Manchester United, it seems unlikely they will get the result they want here.

The Red Devils overcame Brighton at the weekend on penalties to book their place in the FA Cup final where they will meet Manchester City.

With that fixture on the horizon and their participation in the Europa League already ended courtesy of a 3-0 loss to Sevilla on Thursday, they can now focus all their energy on securing the top four.

Ahead of this fixture, they know that a win here will put them a whopping nine points ahead of Tottenham. For that reason they will be desperate to win and look to make it five wins in five games against Tottenham Hotspur.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 19:45 Fulham Leeds United 20:00 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 19:45 Liverpool Chelsea 19:45 Brentford Manchester City 20:00 Arsenal Everton 19:45 Newcastle United Southampton 19:45 AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 20:15 Manchester United Crystal Palace 12:30 West Ham United Brentford 15:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 14:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 14:00 Southampton Fulham 14:00 Manchester City AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Leeds United Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 20:00 Everton Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table