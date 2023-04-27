Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Preview

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: El Sadar Date: 28th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad will travel to Pamplona this Friday to face Osasuna in the 32nd Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Osasuna come into this tie on the back of a massive 1-0 win over Celta Vigo. That win was a second straight win for the hosts and kept them in eighth position, three points behind the European places.

They will now look to make it three wins in a row against fellow European hopefuls Real Sociedad.

After struggling badly against top teams, they finally secured a huge win at home in their last outing, beating Real Betis 3-2. They will be hoping they’ve finally unlocked the formula required to conquer the league’s better clubs after failing to defeat any team starting this Round above them in the standings (D2, L7).

Meanwhile, their visitors will travel to the Estadio El Sadar looking to get back to winning ways. Sociedad were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Real Betis that has left their secure position in the top four under threat.

However, they presently lead fifth-placed Betis by six points and will fancy their chances of securing Champions League football next year.

Yet, with upcoming fixtures against the current top three still left to play, Sociedad will know they must win this fairly easier game to stand a chance of achieving their aim for the season.

However, having not yet scored in this La Liga season away to any club starting this Round in the top-eight (D2, L2), they might struggle for maximum points here.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Osasuna 20:00 Real Sociedad Elche 15:15 Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid 17:30 Almeria Barcelona 20:00 Real Betis Cadiz 13:00 Valencia Villarreal 15:15 Celta Vigo Espanyol 17:30 Getafe Real Valladolid 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Mallorca 18:00 Athletic Bilbao Sevilla 20:00 Girona Barcelona 18:30 Osasuna Almeria 18:30 Elche Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Madrid Valencia 18:30 Villarreal Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Cadiz Getafe 21:00 Celta Vigo Sevilla 18:30 Espanyol Girona 18:30 Mallorca Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Real Betis Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Real Valladolid

Spanish Primera Liga Table