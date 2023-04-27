Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Preview

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: El Sadar Date: 28th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Real Sociedad will travel to Pamplona this Friday to face Osasuna in the 32nd Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season. Osasuna come into this tie on the back of a massive 1-0 win over Celta Vigo. That win was a second straight win for the hosts and kept them in eighth position, three points behind the European places. They will now look to make it three wins in a row against fellow European hopefuls Real Sociedad. After struggling badly against top teams, they finally secured a huge win at home in their last outing, beating Real Betis 3-2. They will be hoping they’ve finally unlocked the formula required to conquer the league’s better clubs after failing to defeat any team starting this Round above them in the standings (D2, L7). Meanwhile, their visitors will travel to the Estadio El Sadar looking to get back to winning ways. Sociedad were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Real Betis that has left their secure position in the top four under threat. However, they presently lead fifth-placed Betis by six points and will fancy their chances of securing Champions League football next year. Yet, with upcoming fixtures against the current top three still left to play, Sociedad will know they must win this fairly easier game to stand a chance of achieving their aim for the season. However, having not yet scored in this La Liga season away to any club starting this Round in the top-eight (D2, L2), they might struggle for maximum points here. This game gets underway at 20:00 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
