Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Preview

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 29th April 2023 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

West Ham United will take their fight for survival to Selhurst Park this Saturday as they face a rejuvenated Crystal Palace side who are also looking to make sure of their Premier League status.

The Eagles are enjoying a new lease of life under veteran manager Roy Hodgson who came out of retirement to take over the Palace job after Patrick Vieira was sacked.

The English manager began with three straight wins to steer Palace out of the relegation zone. However, back-to-back games without a win or a goal (D1, L1) have left the Eagles still mathematically insecure.

While a healthy eight-point advantage over the relegation places provides some security, they’ll be keen to return to winning ways here with the magical 40-point mark within touching distance.

Meanwhile, the Selhurst Park faithful have yet to experience their share of Palace’s rejuvenation having witnessed only one home win in their last ten such outings (D5, L4). The Eagles failed to score in six of those matches but should be expected to score here given that each of the last 11 H2Hs has seen both teams find the net (CPFC: W3, D5, L3).

Meanwhile, West Ham will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Hammers were dealt a huge blow in their quest for survival in their last game–a 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

That loss ended a fine three-game unbeaten run for David Moyes’side (W2, D1). They have hit the nail on the head in their last four away matches (W3, D1) where they conceded only once.

This hasn’t only resulted in them earning a Europa Conference League semi-final spot but also doubled their PL away points tally this season with victories over Bournemouth and Fulham.

They will fancy their chances of recording another productive away outing against a Palace side yet to click at home.

