Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 30th April 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will look to continue their quest for a place in Europe next season when they welcome fellow European hopefuls Tottenham to Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continued their recent revival with a hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham United away from home. That win was their third in a row, extending their unbeaten run in the league to five games (W3, D2).

Despite that winning run and unbeaten form, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Reds, as question marks around their defence remain. The hosts have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

The Anfield faithful will tolerate their defensive vulnerabilities as long as their team keep securing the points, which is always the expectation considering they’ve lost only once in their last 38 home PL games (W28, D9).

Tottenham will travel to Liverpool on Sunday looking to build on their credible 2-2 draw with Manchester United in midweek.

The North London side came from two goals down in the first half to snatch a 2-2 draw from Man United, ending a run of two consecutive defeats in the process.

They will now look to record their first league win in three games to keep their chances of finishing in the top four alive.

However, a run of seven matches without a win away from home (D2, L5) does not inspire confidence. A trip to Anfield is hardly the place they’d choose to seek comfort either, having won only twice on their last 35 league visits (D10, L23), raising more fears that they will be leapfrogged by Liverpool here which would most likely end any faint hopes of claiming a Champions League place.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Leicester City 20:00 Everton Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea Liverpool 20:00 Fulham Manchester City 20:00 West Ham United Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Chelsea Manchester City 15:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 17:30 Brentford Newcastle United 16:30 Arsenal West Ham United 19:00 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Everton Nottingham Forest 20:00 Southampton

