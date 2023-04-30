Leicester City vs Everton Preview

Leicester City vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 1st May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will continue their fight for Premier League survival this Monday when they welcome fellow relegation candidates Everton to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes and the Merseyside club are one of five teams occupying the bottom places and separated by six points.

Leicester took a big step towards survival when they beat fellow Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend in Dean Smith’s second game. They followed up that win with a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Leeds United.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score in that game, moving the Foxes to 29 points, one above their Monday visitors Everton.

That makes this the epitome of a ‘six-pointer’, but for Foxes fans, it’s tough to predict which way it’ll go. So naturally, Dean Smith will be desperate to record a second consecutive league win at the King Power for the first time since May last year.

Meanwhile, Everton are only a point worse off than their hosts and desperately need a win that will end their torrid run of form.

They are winless in their last six games (D3, L3), with a 4-1 loss to Newcastle on Thursday night the most recent in that run.

Even a raucous players’ coach’s welcome on Thursday night wasn’t enough to inspire them so it’s difficult to envision them winning away from home for the first time since October.

Sean Dyche’s side have lost ten of their last 15 away games in all competitions (D4), failing to score on nine occasions.

The fact they’ve drawn three of their last four road outings perhaps offers a crumb of comfort. They have enjoyed success at this venue recently, winning each of their last two visits to Leicester, which means they could register a much-needed third successive win here for the first time in their history.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Leicester City 20:00 Everton Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea Liverpool 20:00 Fulham Manchester City 20:00 West Ham United Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Chelsea Manchester City 15:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 17:30 Brentford Newcastle United 16:30 Arsenal West Ham United 19:00 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Everton Nottingham Forest 20:00 Southampton

