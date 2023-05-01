Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

AdAd

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 2nd May 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League table this Tuesday when they welcome struggling Chelsea to the Emirates.

The Gunners surrendered their place at the top of the table to Manchester City after they were beaten 4-1 by the Cityzens in their last outing. That result kept their wait for a Premier win to four games with a run of three straight draws before their latest loss which is why they are behind City in the PL table now.

The title destination is now officially out of their hands, and they will now hope City drops points to allow them a way back in the race but they can still go two points above Pep Guaridola’s side if they win here, even though that will mean they have played two games more.

The fact that they have never lost against Chelsea in the Premier League between Tuesday-Thursday (W4, D6) will give them a morale boost.

A flattened Arsenal may be the perfect opponent for an out-of-form Chelsea to play now.

The Blues are enduring their poorest season in recent history, with their total points tally (39) after 32 rounds of games keeping them closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Despite hiring their third coach of the season, things have remained dark, with club legend and interim coach Frank Lampard losing all five games since he took charge.

The London-based club are at risk of losing 20 competitive games in one season for the first time since 1987/88 should they fall again here as this once-great club sleepwalks towards their first bottom-half finish since 1996.

But for all the negatives, Chelsea can at least boast a relatively respectable record in PL London derbies this season (W3, D4, L4), even if they do come into this on the back of a 2-0 defeat to West London rivals Brentford.

Yet, they have won just one PL game against current top-half opposition this season (W1, D6, L9), so the signs point towards an Arsenal win and oddsmakers have reflected this with their odds as Arsenal are strong odds-on favourites to come out on top.

