Manchester City vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 2, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 3rd May 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After reclaiming the top spot in the Premier League, Manchester City will look to keep their place at the top of the pile when they welcome struggling West Ham United to the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the title initiative last week when they beat Arsenal 4-1. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over Fulham last time to ensure that they enter this round of games sitting top of the Premier League table.

They also welcome West Ham to the Etihad on a run of 18 games without defeat in all competitions (W15, D3). They are also on a run of 13 consecutive wins at home in all competitions, with their last seven of those games seeing them score 3+ goals.

The Cityzens will fancy their chances here as they have only lost one of the last 16 meetings with West Ham (W13, D3).

However, West Ham will be desperate to get back to winning ways in this game as they are gradually sleepwalking towards relegation.

The Hammers have lost their last two games, with a 4-3 loss to Crystal Palace the most recent defeat. That loss was their first-ever PL away defeat after scoring three times and kept them just four points ahead of the relegation teams.

Their major problem has been their away form, as the Hammers have travelled poorly this term (W3, D3, L10). Therefore this trip to the Etihad will be another daunting task for them.

