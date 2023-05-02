Manchester City vs West Ham United Preview

Manchester City vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 3rd May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After reclaiming the top spot in the Premier League, Manchester City will look to keep their place at the top of the pile when they welcome struggling West Ham United to the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the title initiative last week when they beat Arsenal 4-1. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over Fulham last time to ensure that they enter this round of games sitting top of the Premier League table.

They also welcome West Ham to the Etihad on a run of 18 games without defeat in all competitions (W15, D3). They are also on a run of 13 consecutive wins at home in all competitions, with their last seven of those games seeing them score 3+ goals.

The Cityzens will fancy their chances here as they have only lost one of the last 16 meetings with West Ham (W13, D3).

However, West Ham will be desperate to get back to winning ways in this game as they are gradually sleepwalking towards relegation.

The Hammers have lost their last two games, with a 4-3 loss to Crystal Palace the most recent defeat. That loss was their first-ever PL away defeat after scoring three times and kept them just four points ahead of the relegation teams.

Their major problem has been their away form, as the Hammers have travelled poorly this term (W3, D3, L10). Therefore this trip to the Etihad will be another daunting task for them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Liverpool 20:00 Fulham Manchester City 20:00 West Ham United Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Chelsea Manchester City 15:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 17:30 Brentford Newcastle United 16:30 Arsenal West Ham United 19:00 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Everton Nottingham Forest 20:00 Southampton Leeds United 12:30 Newcastle United Aston Villa 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 15:00 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton 15:00 Fulham

