Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 4th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Top four hopefuls Manchester United will travel to the Amex Stadium this Thursday to face high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion in the rescheduled 28th Round Premier League fixture.

The hosts hit their most significant height this season last Sunday when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 despite resting several first-team players.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi described it as an honour to work with his squad who are still chasing a first-ever qualification for Europe. The Seagulls trail the top seven by just two points while retaining games in hand over their rivals ahead of kick-off against Manchester United, so they can climb as high as sixth position if they win this game.

They will be desperate to win here to avenge their recent FA Cup semi-final loss to United. However, they’re unlikely to be overawed by the occasion, given they’ve won three of the five Premier League H2Hs against United played at the Amex Stadium since they were promoted (L2).

Meanwhile, Manchester United kept their place in the top four with a narrow yet satisfying 1-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

A return to the UEFA Champions League now looks on the cards with Erik ten Hag’s men needing just nine points to mathematically guarantee their return to Europe’s top table. The Dutchman remains focused though, demanding more goals from his side, who dropped points from a winning position in their last away assignment at Tottenham.

However, with just two away wins in the PL this calendar year (D2, L3) and 31 goals conceded away from home, this could be another long night for the Red Devils.

