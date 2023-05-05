Manchester City vs Leeds United Preview

Manchester City vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 6th May 2023 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will welcome struggling Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium this Saturday as both sides battle for three points to help them achieve their season’s goals.

City are looking to retain the Premier League title this season and have shot themselves to the top of the league table thanks to nine consecutive league wins.

The most recent of those came in a 3-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday. That game saw superstar striker Erling Haaland score his 35th league goal of a blistering campaign, making him the player with the most goals in a single PL campaign.

That result also means that Pep Guardiola’s side come into this on a run of 14 straight Etihad victories overall. This suggests this will be another routine home win for the firm title favourites, especially with City leading ‘to-nil’ at the break and/or winning both halves in each of the four games that came before their midweek success.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will begin life under the veteran manager Sam Allardyce this Saturday against City. The Englishman has been tasked with saving the Yorkshire club from relegation with just four more games remaining in the campaign.

While he has enough experience in the relegation battle, he would have wished for another club to face on his return to football given his poor record against City. ‘Big Sam’ has lost all four prior personal head-to-head meetings against Pep Guardiola, suggesting that any personal ‘redemption’ will be delayed at best, unelss Leeds can pull off something miraculous under their new boss.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Chelsea Manchester City 15:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 17:30 Brentford Newcastle United 16:30 Arsenal West Ham United 19:00 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Everton Nottingham Forest 20:00 Southampton Leeds United 12:30 Newcastle United Aston Villa 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 15:00 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Manchester United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton 15:00 Fulham Brentford 14:00 West Ham United Everton 14:00 Manchester City Arsenal 16:30 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 20:00 Liverpool

