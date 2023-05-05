West Ham United vs Manchester United Preview

West Ham United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 7th May 2023 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways this Sunday when they travel to London to face struggling West Ham United.

The hosts are still in the relegation battle with just four games to play courtesy of a run of three consecutive league defeats. Their most recent was a 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad and saw them put up a strong fight going into the break goalless.

West Ham were ultimately beaten by the Cityzens and so come into this tie sitting just four points ahead of the relegation zone.

The Hammers will now look to avoid defeat to another Manchester club, with David Moyes desperate to end a three-game winless run of league games at the London Stadium (D1, L2).

But facing the Red Devils isn’t usually something to look forward to for the manager who’s won just five of his 36 personal H2Hs (D7, L24), with a run of seven defeats from eight in charge of West Ham.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s quest for a top-four finish took a big hit in midweek as they were beaten 1-0 by Brighton. After holding the Seagulls for much of the game, the Red Devils succumbed to a disappointing narrow defeat as Alexis Mac Allister scored in the 99th minute from the penalty spot after Luke Shaw had handled in the box.

That loss ended a run of five league games without defeat and put them just four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for the top four. However, their destiny remains in their hands as they have a game in hand over their Merseyside rivals.

Yet, their away form threatens to undo their good work this season as United have earned just 24 of their 63 PL points away from Old Trafford. The Red Devils have collected just one win from their last five away assignments in the league (D1, L3).

A leaky defence which has conceded 80% of their PL goals on the road is to blame while an attack that has scored the fewest goals of any side starting the round in the top seven (49) also hasn’t helped.

However, facing West Ham should inspire confidence, given United’s dominant overall head-to-head record in the PL era (W33, D13, L7).

