Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 9th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will continue their UEFA Champions League title defence this Tuesday when they welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos sealed their first trophy win for the season over the weekend when they beat Osasuna 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey trophy.

Los Blancos beat Chelsea 4-0 on aggregate to qualify for this tournament round. However, they will see Manchester City as the biggest threat to their status as champions with Pep Guardiola’s side considered the favourites in this tournament.

But they will fancy their chances here because they have beaten City over two legs when both met in identical circumstances at the semi-final stage last season. However, their indifferent form across their last four games in all competitions (W2, L2) makes them hard to predict and could encourage City.

The visitors come into this tie in solid form having won their fifth game in a row at the weekend when they beat Leeds United 2-1. That win made it 20 games without defeat for Guardiola’s side and kept them ticking at the top of the Premier League table.

While they have remained successful domestically, it’s at the European stage that they are yet to taste success, with the Cityzens still hunting for a first European crown.

This could be their year, though, as they remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament, beating Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate to qualify.

Having been dumped out of the UCL by Real Madrid in two of their last three semi-final appearances, there are yet psychological obstacles to overcome. Those same obstacles also stand for boss Guardiola, who, despite winning the UCL twice as a manager, has interestingly seen the side he’s in charge of dumped out at the semi-finals in six of his last nine UCL semi-final conquests.