Juventus vs Sevilla Preview

Juventus vs Sevilla Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 11th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Europa League day returns this Thursday with record holders Sevilla travelling to Turin to face Juventus in the first leg of their semifinal of the UEL.

Juventus booked their place in this tournament’s round courtesy of a 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in the previous round.

They come into this tie on the back of a massive 2-0 win over Atalanta. That win ended their appalling away form over the previous month and moved them one step closer to a return to the UEFA Champions League next season via a top-four finish in Serie A.

After ticking that box at the weekend, manager Max Allegri declared that his players are in a “mentally good” state ahead of their semifinal home leg against UEL kings Sevilla, who they last met in the 2016/17 UCL group stage.

The Old Lady come into the clash unbeaten in this edition (W4, D2) after a series of cagey affairs averaging fewer than two goals per game. But Nine years after their last UEL appearance, in which Benfica eliminated them in the semifinals, they will feel confident of winning this first leg given that they have never lost a UEL home fixture (W7, D7).

Meanwhile, Sevilla travel to Turin in good spirits after a return to winning ways at the weekend. The Andalusian club beat Espanyol 3-2 to keep their positive run of results under new manager José Luis Mendilibar.

The 62-year-old, who made his UEL managerial debut in Sevilla’s 5-2 aggregate quarter-final defeat of Manchester United, will look to secure another win in Sevilla’s 50th match in the UEL’s knockout phase.

Mendilibar assessed his next opponent Juventus as “stronger” and “more challenging” than Manchester United, who they beat in the last round. However, he’ll know his team are right up to the task after five wins from their last six competitive outings (L1).

But an away win might be too much to ask, considering they haven’t won any of their last six knockout round-away legs (in two-leg ties) played at an opposition venue (D2, L4).