Mallorca vs Cadiz Preview

Mallorca vs Cadiz Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Date: 12th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Cadiz will take their quest for survival to the Visit Mallorca Estadi this Friday as they take on fellow relegation candidates Real Mallorca.

Despite sitting in 12th position in the La Liga standings, seven points ahead of the relegation zone, the hosts still have work to do to seal their place in La Liga for next season.

They missed the chance to do that last weekend when they lost 2-1 to Girona away from home. But they are closing in on mathematical safety as they now search for a third consecutive home win against Cadiz, which would also avenge the 2-0 loss suffered in January’s reverse fixture.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last four home games (W1, D3) and will fancy their chances against a Cadiz side who have won just two of their last ten games (D4, L4).

The visitors will travel to Palma de Mallorca hoping to put their heaviest defeat in 22 La Liga games (5-1 loss at Atlético Madrid) behind them.

After avoiding consecutive league losses over eight months since opening the season with five straight defeats, there’s a long list of results to suggest they can pull off a win here and keep themselves just above the drop zone.

One point separates Cádiz from the bottom three so this is a must-win game for them. They have some friendly fixtures ahead, with four current bottom-half clubs to play in their remaining five games. That will give them beautiful opportunities to peel away from the relegation battle.

But for now, their target will be to continue their strong away form in recent games having kept three clean sheets in their last five away games (W1, D3, L1).

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

