Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 11, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 13th May 2023

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Premier League returns this weekend as relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest travel to London to face struggling Chelsea.

The Blues finally won their first game in ten outings last time when they beat Bournemouth 3-1 away from home. That win also ended a run of six straight defeats for Frank Lampard in all competitions and helped them to finally breach the 40-point safety mark.

However, they may still need a perfect climax to avoid finishing in the bottom half of a Premier League table for the first time since 1995/96, as they currently sit in eleventh position, six points behind Fulham with four games to play.

As such, they’ll be desperate to win for just a third time in home league action this calendar year (W2, D3, L5). But, while Lampard’s side are obvious favourites here, any win might not be straightforward, given their scoring woes.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest kept their chances of playing Premier League football alive with a dramatic 4-3 win over bottom-of-the-table Southampton last Monday.

That win means that Steve Cooper’s men are now three points above the relegation zone ahead of this crucial meeting. Therefore, their destiny is now in their hands, and they will be desperate to keep it that way.

However, a first win at Stamford Bridge since January 1995 might also prove too difficult given their away form. The Tricky Trees travel to London after seven straight PL away losses. The bulk of those seven defeats also form part of an abysmal run that has seen Forest concede first (D1, L11).

