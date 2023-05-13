Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 14th May 2023 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to Goodison Park to face relegation strugglers Everton.

The Toffees took a huge step toward Premier League survival on Monday night when they travelled to high-flying Brighton and blew the Seagulls away 5-1. That win was the first time they have scored five on the road since Boxing Day 2018 and it ended a run of 15 competitive games without a win away from home for the Merseysiders.

After overcoming that hurdle, Everton manager Sean Dyche will be hoping it’s a sign of his attack resurging because goals have been hard to come by at home this season, with the hosts scoring more than once in just one PL home game.

Having climbed out of the bottom three courtesy of their win last Monday, they will now start the gameweek two points clear of the drop zone with the hopes of maintaining that place.

However, the visit from top-of-the- table Manchester City is often a tough task for Everton whose last win in this fixture came in a memorable 4-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side in 2017.

Since then the Cityzens have dominated this fixture, winning ten of the last 12 competitive meetings. The Sky Blues are also on a run of ten straight league wins heading into this game, which is a feat that’s now been achieved on five occasions under Guardiola.

For context, no other manager can match that many 10+ winning streaks in the competition’s history, so the Spanish coach will be confident of getting a good result here.

Yet, with just a one-point lead over Arsenal at the top, and a must-win Champions League game against Real Madrid, the pressure could crack Guardiola’s men.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Brentford 14:00 West Ham United Everton 14:00 Manchester City Arsenal 16:30 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 20:00 Liverpool Newcastle United 19:30 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Brentford AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 15:00 Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Everton Nottingham Forest 17:30 Arsenal West Ham United 13:30 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Southampton Manchester City 16:00 Chelsea Newcastle United 20:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table