Leicester City vs Liverpool Preview

Leicester City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 15th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City’s fight for Premier League survival continues this Monday when they host High-flying Liverpool.

The hosts are one of the six teams battling to avoid the drop this season. However, they find themselves chasing the pack after a three-game winless streak (D2, L1) that leaves them in the relegation zone ahead of this round.

Their defence has been the main culprit in their battle against the drop having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 PL outings (W3, D4, L13).

That has proven very frustrating for Leicester’s attack who mostly did their own work by scoring in ten of those 17 winless games. They even scored three in their last outing, but the Foxes still lost 5-3 to Fulham.

That spells trouble for their manager Dean Smith who won’t be happy to be preparing to face a Liverpool team that has beaten him in four out of five PL managerial H2Hs (W1).

Liverpool are the favourites to win here as the Reds come into this tie on a run of six straight wins, although each of the last five came by narrow one-goal margins.

Yet, there has been steady improvement for Jürgen Klopp’s side, especially defencively, where they have now kept two consecutive clean sheets. That run of form has seen Liverpool cement themselves in fifth place while laying the foundations for a potential late assault on the top four.

However, Liverpool’s away form this season threatens to spoil everything. The Reds have secured more than double the number of points at home (43) compared to their record away from home (19).

Having won their last two away games in the league, they will fancy their chances of making it three consecutive away wins here.

