Internazionale vs AC Milan Preview

Internazionale vs AC Milan Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Date: 16th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Inter Milan and AC Milan will renew their rivalry this Tuesday when they meet at the San Siro for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

Inter will look to secure their first European final since 2010 when they welcome their city rivals to the San Siro. The Black and Blues put one foot in the final thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg of this tie.

Early goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Simone Inzaghi’s men a commanding first-leg lead, leaving them on the verge of booking a place in Istanbul. All they need now to secure that feat is to avoid defeat here.

After four clean sheets from their five 2022/23 UCL knockout games, a date with other semi-finalists, Real Madrid or Manchester City, appears imminent. Moreover, the likelihood of their success is further reinforced by their formidable record in UEFA competition ties when winning the first leg as the designated away side (W18, L1).

Also, a run of seven consecutive wins bookended by a 4-2 win over Sassuolo last time out leaves them in confident mood ahead of this game.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will be desperate to turn things around after facing an angry confrontation by the club’s ultras following their 2-0 loss to Spezia last time out.

That weekend loss left their hopes of UCL qualification for next season via Serie A in tatters, meaning their best chance to join Europe’s elite next season could come by winning the UCL this campaign. So Stefano Pioli will be hoping his side can turn this around at the San Siro where they enjoyed solid form in Europe this season.

The Rosenneri haven’t won a UCL knockout game as the designated away side since 2006/07 (D4, L6) and their record of just one win in their last eight away games (D4, L3) also complicates their chances here.