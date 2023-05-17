Lyon vs AS Monaco Preview

Lyon vs AS Monaco Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Groupama Stadium Date: 19th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Ligue 1 returns this Friday when Lyon welcomes Monaco to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The hosts began life under new owner John Textor with a poor 2-1 loss to Clermont Foot. However, the American investor has made it clear in his business plan that Lyon are aiming to become a regular Champions League club. Yet, he will have to wait till next season for that dream to come to fruition as his current side sit four points adrift of the top five with just nine points left to play for.

But the quest to close that gap between Lyon and the top teams begins here against fourth-placed Monaco who are currently nine points above Lyon. Les Olympians can cut that gap to six if they can build on their rock-solid competitive home form since February (W5, D3, L1).

They will fancy their chances of doing so given that they have won three of their five home league games against sides beginning the round above them (W3, L2).

Meanwhile, Monaco will be desperate to win here and secure the points required to seal a top-four spot. That position would guarantee them a Europa League spot with Champions League football highly unlikely at this stage, given that they are eight points ahead of third-placed Marseille.

However, a win here could be enough to secure a top-four berth with two games to go depending on results elsewhere as Marseille are due to play fifth-placed Lille.

The visitors must improve on some patchy recent away form to hold up their end of the bargain (W2, D2, L1). Interestingly Monaco is unbeaten away from home against the bottom twelve sides (W10, D3) yet remains winless away to top-seven sides (D2, L2), a trend they must buck here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

