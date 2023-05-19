Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 20th May 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Nottingham Forest will take a great step towards securing Premier League football next season this Saturday when they welcome a disappointed Arsenal side to the City Ground.

The hosts kept their survival destiny in their hands by snatching a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in their last game. A brace from Tiawo Awoniyi secured the result and ensured that Steve Cooper’s side could seal a place in the top flight if they win here and Everton fail to defeat Wolves at the Molineux stadium earlier in the day.

Having won their last two games at home against Brighton (3-1) and Southampton (4-3), the hosts will feel confident of getting a result. A win here will give them their first run of three consecutive home wins in the same season since 1995/96.

But despite their good form, visitors Arsenal head to City Ground as the favourites. This is despite the Gunner’s 3-0 loss to Brighton in their last outing all but ended their title chances.

All Manchester City need to win the title now is to win one game which is likely this weekend as the Cityzens will face struggling Chelsea in this weekend’s game.

Despite this, Mikel Arteta’s men will be desperate to keep City on their toes by winning this game. The visitors secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in their last away league outing so they will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, there has been at least one goal in the opening 15 minutes of Arsenal’s last four away games so expect an open game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Brentford AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Manchester United Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 15:00 Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Everton Nottingham Forest 17:30 Arsenal West Ham United 13:30 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Southampton Manchester City 16:00 Chelsea Newcastle United 20:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Chelsea

