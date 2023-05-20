AdAd

Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 20, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 21st May 2023

Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to seal the Premier League title this Sunday when they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens have had a brilliant season where they are on course to win three trophies, having booked their place in the FA Cup and Champions League finals. Their last outing, a 4-0 win over Real Madrid, proved their credentials in their attempt to win a historic treble.

The win against Carlo Ancelotti’s side made it 23 games without defeat for Pep Guardiola’s side (W19, D4). In the Premier League, they are on a run of eleven consecutive wins and a 12th in succession here would crown them Champions of England for a historic third consecutive season.

Having beaten Chelsea in their last five H2Hs without conceding a goal, City will feel confident of getting that 12th win at the Etihad where they have won their last 16 games.

Chelsea has never lost six consecutive matches without scoring to any opponent in their history. Doing so here would be the unfortunate cherry on top of their own historic season which will most likely see them finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

However, Frank Lampard’s side have shown signs of life lately by going two games undefeated (W1, D1) after losing six games in a row before then.

But the Blues could be in for a long day at the Etihad as they have won none of their last 14 Premier League meetings against teams starting the day above them (D4, L10) and after winning only two of their last 15 away assignments (D3, L10), it could be another embarrassing outing for the Blues.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Preview

Nottingham Forest will take a great step towards securing Premier League football next season this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.