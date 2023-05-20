Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 21st May 2023 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to seal the Premier League title this Sunday when they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens have had a brilliant season where they are on course to win three trophies, having booked their place in the FA Cup and Champions League finals. Their last outing, a 4-0 win over Real Madrid, proved their credentials in their attempt to win a historic treble.

The win against Carlo Ancelotti’s side made it 23 games without defeat for Pep Guardiola’s side (W19, D4). In the Premier League, they are on a run of eleven consecutive wins and a 12th in succession here would crown them Champions of England for a historic third consecutive season.

Having beaten Chelsea in their last five H2Hs without conceding a goal, City will feel confident of getting that 12th win at the Etihad where they have won their last 16 games.

Chelsea has never lost six consecutive matches without scoring to any opponent in their history. Doing so here would be the unfortunate cherry on top of their own historic season which will most likely see them finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

However, Frank Lampard’s side have shown signs of life lately by going two games undefeated (W1, D1) after losing six games in a row before then.

But the Blues could be in for a long day at the Etihad as they have won none of their last 14 Premier League meetings against teams starting the day above them (D4, L10) and after winning only two of their last 15 away assignments (D3, L10), it could be another embarrassing outing for the Blues.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. West Ham United 13:30 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Southampton Manchester City 16:00 Chelsea Newcastle United 20:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Chelsea Arsenal 16:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 16:30 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 16:30 Manchester City Chelsea 16:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:30 Nottingham Forest Everton 16:30 AFC Bournemouth Leeds United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 16:30 West Ham United Manchester United 16:30 Fulham Southampton 16:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table