Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 22nd May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Newcastle United and Leicester City will battle for three points in the Premier League this Monday with both sides looking to pursue their aim of the season. Newcastle are looking to seal a place in the Premier League top four, while Leicester are desperate to avoid relegation. But with just two games left to play this season, it’s now or never for both sides. The hosts are close to their aim, though, after their most recent outing; a 4-1 win over Brighton which took them to within three points of Champions League qualification. Win this game and Eddie Howe’s side will secure a top-four finish for the first time in two decades. However, a loss means they will go into the last game of the season probably needing a win to seal Champions League qualification. Having lost just two times at home this season, they will fancy their chances of sealing Champions League football in front of their fans. Meanwhile, just seven years after becoming the unlikeliest English champions of all time, Leicester’s Premier League status is hanging by a thread. The Foxes could be relegated in this game as they sit second from bottom, two points behind the safety line. So if they lose here and other teams around them get positive results, they will be back in the Championship next season. The signs are ominous as they are winless in four (D2, L2). This run has seen them leak ten goals. The Foxes current seven-game winless run on the road (D2, L5) only compounds the feeling that they face a mountainous task to stay up. Although they have netted in their five most recent tests on hostile turf, it offers no guarantee here. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
