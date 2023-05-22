Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 24th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to the Amex Stadium to meet a Brighton side that has impressed massively this season.

The Seagulls are mixing it with the big boys and have become a team everyone wants to watch. So this game against City is very intriguing, although it doesn’t have any significance on their final league standings this season.

Their 3-1 win over Southampton last time out ensured they secured European football for next season–their first European campaign ever.

The goal now will be to put a sticker on their top-six finish as they technically need one more point (Aston Villa would need to win their final game by 16 goals or more) to ensure that European competition is the UEFA Europa League.

A rocking Amex Stadium may buoy Roberto De Zerbi’s men to further success after a solid ten-game home Premier League form (W7, D1, L2). But they have a poor record against City, losing all but one PL H2H since their promotion (W1, L10).

City will travel to Brighton in a good mood after lifting the Premier League title at home last Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t need to lift a finger to win the title as Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest secured the title for them on Saturday.

Even if the Gunners didn’t lose, City could have sealed the title against Chelsea, who they beat 1-0 with a youthful side.

That win over the Blues made it 12 Premier League wins on the trot for the Cityzens. All that’s left to play for is four points to finish as the PL’s strongest away side.

Picking up those points is far from guaranteed, though, as City have failed to win five of their six away league games against top-eight opponents (W1, D2, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City Manchester United 20:00 Chelsea Arsenal 16:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 16:30 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 16:30 Manchester City Chelsea 16:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:30 Nottingham Forest Everton 16:30 AFC Bournemouth Leeds United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 16:30 West Ham United Manchester United 16:30 Fulham Southampton 16:30 Liverpool

