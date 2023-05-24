Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester United vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 25th May 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to seal a return to the Champions League this Thursday when they host Chelsea at Old Trafford for their penultimate game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Red Devils took a giant step towards a top-four finish in their last outing beating Bournemouth 1-0.

That result, coupled with Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa means that Erik Ten Hag’s men need just one point from their remaining two league games to seal a top-four finish.

They will fancy their chances of achieving that, given that both games will be played at Old Trafford where they’ve been unbeaten since September (W23, D4).

However, they must not be complacent here as they face a Chelsea side that have beaten them 18 times in Premier League (PL) history, with only Liverpool doing so more often.

Each of the last five H2Hs have ended level with Man United being unbeaten in this fixture on home soil since May 2013 (W3, D6 since).

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Old Trafford with their pride hurt following a 1-0 loss to a youthful Manchester City side on Sunday.

That result was their 15 loss of the season and ensured they will finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time this century.

Despite their latest result, interim boss Frank Lampard insisted he was “pretty pleased” with his side’s display in Manchester, even though they failed to score for the 14th time in a PL game this term, with only three sides blanking more often.

He may be forced to offer another glossy statement at the end of their game against United on Thursday given that Chelsea have won just two of their last 16 road trips in all competitions (D3, L11).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Arsenal 16:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 16:30 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 16:30 Manchester City Chelsea 16:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:30 Nottingham Forest Everton 16:30 AFC Bournemouth Leeds United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 16:30 West Ham United Manchester United 16:30 Fulham Southampton 16:30 Liverpool

