Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Preview

Sampdoria vs Sassuolo Competition – Serie A Stadium – Luigi Ferraris Date: 26th May 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The penultimate weekend of the 2022/23 Serie A season begins this Friday with already-relegated Sampdoria welcoming Sassuolo to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The hosts can’t wait until this Serie A season ends after a wretched outing which saw them lose 5-1 to AC Milan. The loss against Milan was their 24th Serie A loss of the season and ensured that they reclaimed the tag of being the league’s worst defence.

La Samp are also the side with the fewest Serie A goals scored this season having scored 22 times. They now seem destined to finish bottom of the Serie A table for the first time ever unless they miraculously catch Cremonese, who sit six points above them and overtake them on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris desperate to end a run of four games without a win (D1, L3).

The visitors are lucky to have already secured top-flight football with a 14-point lead over 18th-placed Verona.

Alessio Dionisi’s believes his troops can do better and can aim for a better finish however, four straight defeats away from home prove that possibility unlikely.

Despite the hosts’ diabolical form, they could make life hard for themselves here, especially since the visitors are one of only three teams to lose to Sampdoria this season after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

