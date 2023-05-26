Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 27th May 2023 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Real Madrid will travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to face Sevilla this Saturday for their penultimate game of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

After a poor start to the season, the hosts shot themselves back into contention for a place in Europe thanks to a series of good results under manager José Luis Mendilibar.

They lost ground in pursuing the final La Liga European qualification place by drawing 1-1 with already-relegated Elche on Wednesday. Yet, they can still qualify for Europe’s top club competition by winning the Europa League.

Sevilla takes on Jose Mourinho’s men in Budapest after this game with Real Madrid, leaving manager Mendilibar with plenty to think about as he tries to extend a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W3, D3).

Having won seven of their last eleven home games (D2, L2), they will fancy their chances of beating a Real Madrid side that aren’t at their usual best.

Los Blancos have struggled for form recently, with a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano their second win in their last five competitive games (D1, L2).

They have a good record in this fixture, with no head-to-head loss since September 2018 (W7, D1). That should give them the confidence and belief that they can win here and end a run of three consecutive La Liga away defeats.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

