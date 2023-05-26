AdAd

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 26, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Sevilla vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 27th May 2023

Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Real Madrid will travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to face Sevilla this Saturday for their penultimate game of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

After a poor start to the season, the hosts shot themselves back into contention for a place in Europe thanks to a series of good results under manager José Luis Mendilibar.

They lost ground in pursuing the final La Liga European qualification place by drawing 1-1 with already-relegated Elche on Wednesday. Yet, they can still qualify for Europe’s top club competition by winning the Europa League.

Sevilla takes on Jose Mourinho’s men in Budapest after this game with Real Madrid, leaving manager Mendilibar with plenty to think about as he tries to extend a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W3, D3).

Having won seven of their last eleven home games (D2, L2), they will fancy their chances of beating a Real Madrid side that aren’t at their usual best.

Los Blancos have struggled for form recently, with a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano their second win in their last five competitive games (D1, L2).

They have a good record in this fixture, with no head-to-head loss since September 2018 (W7, D1). That should give them the confidence and belief that they can win here and end a run of three consecutive La Liga away defeats.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Liga Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

The curtain falls on the 2022/23 Premier League season this weekend with Chelsea welcoming Newcastle ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.