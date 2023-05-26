Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 28th May 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The curtain falls on the 2022/23 Premier League season this weekend with Chelsea welcoming Newcastle United for the season’s finale.

The Blues are ending the season with a whimper losing nine of their last 12 games in all competitions (W1, D2). The most recent of those losses came in a 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Thursday.

That result means that the best Frank Lampard’s side can finish this season is eleventh– a position in which they last closed a season back in 1995/96.

They will be desperate to end the season on a high note ahead of a summer rebuild. Playing at Stamford Bridge should help motivate them as they have won the last ten H2Hs here, with each of the last three coming ‘to nil’.

However, Chelsea has been winless at home since March 4th (D3, L3), while Newcastle is in good form away from home having won four of their last six away games (D1, L1).

The Magpies also come into this game on a high having sealed UEFA Champions League qualification with Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against Leicester.

They could still cap a fine season by finishing third if they win here and Manchester United fail to beat Fulham.

Either way, a win here will make it five final-day away wins in a row as since returning to the PL, Newcastle have won all four final-day fixtures played away from home.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Arsenal 16:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 16:30 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 16:30 Manchester City Chelsea 16:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 16:30 Nottingham Forest Everton 16:30 AFC Bournemouth Leeds United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 16:30 West Ham United Manchester United 16:30 Fulham Southampton 16:30 Liverpool

