Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City vs Manchester United Competition – FA Cup Final 2023 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 3rd June 2023 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City and Manchester United will renew their rivalry this Saturday when both sides meet in the FA Cup final in Wembley.

Both sides come into this game looking for their second title of the season with City already Premier League champions, while Man United won the Carabao Cup in February.

Pep Guardiola’s side qualified for this final round courtesy of a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at the Etihad. City are the favourites here having scored 17 goals without reply in their five previous FA Cup ties this term.

However, Guardiola has urged his squad to “disconnect” in the build-up to such a huge clash, hoping they can refocus after failing to win their final two league clashes of the season (D1, L1).

Meanwhile, Man City have a 100% win rate in domestic finals under Guardiola so they’ll certainly be confident of taking another huge step in their chase for a historic treble.

Manchester United will be particularly eager to stop City from winning a treble as that will preserve their record of being the only side to have won the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same campaign.

Apart from local bragging rights, the Red Devils will be eager to secure their second trophy of an otherwise successful season at Wembley.

Although Erik ten Hag’s men have never secured both domestic cups in the same season, they travel to Wembley with momentum behind them after a run of four consecutive victories ensured they finished inside the top three in the PL season for the third time in four seasons.

Meanwhile, Man United beat Fulham to book their place in this tie. With 12 FA Cup titles, they sit behind Arsenal (14) as the side with the most titles in England.

Even though their last FA Cup win came 19 years ago, they will fancy their chances here, having already beaten a top-four opponent to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley this season.