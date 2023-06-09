Manchester City vs Internazionale Preview

Manchester City vs Internazionale Competition – UEFA Champions League Final 2023 Stadium: Atatürk Olimpiyat Date: 10th June 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season will end this Wednesday when Manchester City take on Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadium in Istanbul.

This match is the first-ever competitive meeting between both sides who are trying to back up winning their domestic cups with European football’s biggest prize.

Man City beat fierce rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley to lift the FA Cup, while Inter came from one goal down to beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final.

However, City are looking to win their third trophy of the season, having won the Premier League title this season. They are looking to become the second Premier team after Manchester United to win the treble and are also looking to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

That makes this game a must-win for Pep Guardiola’s side. The Spanish coach has repeatedly claimed that his spell at the Etihad will be judged by his success or failure in this competition.

Having lost to Chelsea in this competition’s final two years ago, Guardiola will be desperate to avoid a second heartbreak at this stage with Man City. His side’s preparations for this showpiece event have been outstanding, as a final-day inconsequential league defeat to Brentford is their only competitive defeat since early February (W21, D5).

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are looking to win the Champions League for the fourth time in their illustrious history, having most recently won it in 2010.

They come into this tie on a run of eleven wins from their last twelve competitive games (L1). The San Siro outfit have also been impressive in this competition having won away from home against Benfica and AC Milan.

Also, Simone Inzaghi’s men have only lost one UCL game this term on foreign soil (W2, D2). However, losing three of their last five fixtures against English opponents (W2) is slightly concerning.

But if there is any defence that can keep an irresistible Man City at bay, it could be Inter’s as they’ve kept five clean sheets across their last six UCL matches (W4, D2).