Germany vs Ukraine Preview

Germany vs Ukraine Competition – International Friendly Stadium – wohninvest WESERSTADION Date: 12th June 2023 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Germany will continue preparations for the 2024 European championship when they welcome Ukraine to Werder Bremen’s Weserstadion on Monday.

The hosts are billed to host the European championship next year and will be looking to get their act together before welcoming other European nations.

They need to start producing results to rebuild confidence after a second straight FIFA World Cup group stage exit in Qatar last autumn.

With an unusually-long Bundesliga season now over, Hansi Flick’s new look side will look to begin this new phase brightly as they aim to recapture their former global might.

Germany were beaten 2-1 in their last outing against Belgium making it four games without a win against European opposition (D2, L2). However, Ukraine are winless in their last ten games (90 mins only) against teams ahead of them in the FIFA ranking at present (D3, L7).

They were beaten 2-0 by England in their last outing making it three games without a goal in their last five games.

But newly-appointed manager Sergiy Rebrov will be confident his side can stun Germany here and end a three-game losing run on German soil.