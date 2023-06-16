Belgium vs Austria Preview

Belgium vs Austria Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium – King Baudouin Stadium Date: 17th June 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium will resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign this Saturday when they welcome Austria to King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The hosts began life under new national team manager Domenico Tedesco with a pair of wins, including a 3-0 win over Sweden in the Euro 2024 qualifiers opener.

They also beat Germany 3-2 in their most recent friendly game to ensure that they have scored three times in each game under Tedesco.

Yet it remains to be seen if his new-look squad can continue to impress, with four debutantes in the squad for this round of qualifying games.

This is a must-win game for Belgium who are seeking a third straight European qualification group-winning campaign, as adversaries Austria are currently top of the standings after their perfect two-game start.

Belgium could go top of the group if they win by multiple goals as it would put them on six points in Group F. The Red Devils will fancy themselves doing just that, given that they are enjoying an ongoing national record run of eight straight home ECQ victories, each of which saw them score at least three times.

But Austria will be buoyed by their ongoing four-game winning run which has seen them lead the group early. As such, Ralf Rangnick’s men will be well placed to continue their assault on a third straight Euro finals appearance.

The return of key men such as David Alaba also boosts their chances of extending that winning run. Yet one must look back through the archives to 1959 to find Austria’s most recent win over Belgium.

Despite their outsider status, the simple fact that Austria have avoided defeat in ten of their previous 12 ECQ away games (W8, D2, L2) speaks volumes about their solidity on the road.