France vs Greece Preview

France vs Greece Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium – Stade de France Date: 19th June 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

France will continue their quest to feature in the 2024 European Championship when they host Greece at the Stade de France on Monday.

Since losing the World Cup final to Argentina last year, the hosts have bounced back in style winning three straight games. That sequence included wins over the Netherlands (4-0), Ireland (1-0) and Gibraltar (3-0) in Euro 2024 qualifying games (ECQ).

As such, they come into this round sitting top of Group B, three points ahead of Greece.

This will be the third time France will face Greece this millennium, with both sides sharing a win apiece previously. But since Les Bleus haven’t lost an ECQ home game since September 2010 (W8, D2), they’ll be heavy favourites to take another step towards Germany.

Meanwhile, Greece are yet to taste defeat in this European Championship qualifying campaign. Like their hosts, they have recorded two wins over Gibraltar (3-0) and Ireland (2-1).

Their win over Ireland in Athens last Friday means the Greeks have lost just one of their previous six fixtures (W3, D2) and with five of those encounters producing over 2.5 goals, they often provide good entertainment.

Gus Poyet will be urging his side to at least repeat the away draws Greece managed against UEFA powerhouses Spain and Belgium in 2021 as they take on a side ranked exactly 50 places above them.

However, they have won just one of their last four games on foreign soil (D1, L2) so travelling has been a struggle in recent games.