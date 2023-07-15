Mexico vs Panama Preview

Mexico vs Panama Competition – CONCACAF Gold Cup Final 2023 Stadium – SoFi Stadium Date: 17th July 2023 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

Mexico and Panama will face each other this Sunday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mexico are the record holders of this title having won the cup on eight previous occasions, while Panama are fighting to win their first-ever Gold Cup trophy.

Both sides have enjoyed a remarkable run to the final but Mexico are the favourites for a win here. The Tricolor have shown championship-winning form en route to the final winning both of their knockout games without conceding a goal after winning two and losing one of their Group B games.

They also have a better record in finals having won eight of their last ten finals.

However, Panama aren’t pushovers given that they are unbeaten in this tournament (W4, D1).

The Canal Men qualified for their first final in over a decade with a huge penalty shootout victory against hosts USA, a result that perhaps healed mental scars after seeing their only previous two trips to the Gold Cup final end in defeat at the hands of the Stars and Stripes.

After slaying the USA, they will look to conquer Mexico; a side that has handed them several defeats. Indeed, Panama has only managed five victories in 41 H2Hs (D12, L24) with their last success coming a decade ago.