Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers Preview

Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Kópavogsvöllur Date: 18th July 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Shamrock Rovers will travel to Kópavogur this Tuesday to face Icelandic club side Breidablik in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League group stage qualifier.

Breidablik come into this round with the advantage after winning 1-0 in the first leg in Dublin courtesy of a first-half goal by Damir Muminovic.

They will now welcome Shamrock to the Kópavogsvöllur stadium looking to record a favourable result that will take them to the second round.

They will consider themselves strong enough to withstand any Rovers onslaught, especially since they are playing at home where they are unbeaten in their last six competitive games (W5, D1).

The hosts are particularly good in attack having scored in each of their last 13 home games in all competitions including scoring 2+ goals in eleven of those games.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers will be desperate to bounce back when they travel to Breidablik.

However, the visitors are travelling in poor form having failed to win any of their last three competitive games (D1, L2). Their away form is also poor as they have won just once in their last five travels.

But before their recent poor run away from home, the Ireland club was on a run of five straight-away wins. So, Stephen Bradley will be hoping his side can rekindle that form in this must-win game.