Manchester United vs Lyon Preview

Manchester United vs Lyon Competition – Elite Club Friendly Stadium – Murrayfield Stadium Date: 19th July 2023 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Manchester United will continue preparing for the new season this Wednesday when they take on French Ligue 1 side Lyon at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

The Red Devils opened their pre-season account with a 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo. After playing a goalless first half of the game, Erik ten Hag’s side who were the better team for much of the game, found a way through in the second half thanks to goals from youngsters Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

With games against Arsenal and Wrexham to come this month, Ten Hag will hope that his side will continue to win games as they prepare for a new season in the Champions League.

Although this is not a competitive game, United have a good record against Lyon. The Red Devils have never lost to the Ligue 1 side, beating them twice in four meetings (D2).

Meanwhile, Lyon began their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win over Dutch club side De Treffers last Saturday.

Although they conceded first in the game, goals from Tino Kadewere and Jeff Reine Adelaide secured the win for them.

Having ended their season poorly with a 3-1 loss to Nice on the last day of the season, condemning them to a seventh-placed finish, Laurent Blanc’s side will be desperate to build well during this pre-season tour.

They will see this game against one of Europe’s top sides as an opportunity to test their preparedness to face the new season.