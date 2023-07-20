Spain vs Costa Rica Preview

Spain vs Costa Rica Competition – FIFA Womens World Cup Stadium – Wellington Regional Stadium Date: 21st July 2023 Kick-off time – 08:30 GMT

The FIFA Women’s World Cup continues on Friday with Spain facing Costa Rica at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Spain are Group C favourites ahead of Costa Rica, Japan and Zambia. Despite the tension in their camp, Spain have suffered only one loss in their last 14 matches (W12, D1).

That record is made more imposing with the eleven accompanying clean sheets in that time, which includes a 2-0 win over tournament favourites USA.

Manager Jorge Vilda will aim to surpass the Round of 16 which is where their last WC campaign ended.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica will look to pull off an upset when they face Spain in their Group C opener. The South Americans have been in the same group as Spain in the WC before, with both sides sharing the same group in 2015.

However, the best they could get from their European counterparts was a 1-1 draw on their way to a group stage exit.

With games against Japan and Zambia still to come, a point could be considered huge for Costa Rica given the quality of the other teams in this group.

But their recent form doesn’t offer much encouragement with the Tricolor winning only one of their last eleven matches (D2, L8).