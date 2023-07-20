England vs Haiti Preview

England vs Haiti Competition – FIFA Womens World Cup Stadium – Lang Park Date: 22nd July 2023 Kick-off time – 10:30 GMT

European champions England will start their quest to conquer the world when they take on Haiti at Lang Park on Saturday.

The Three Lionesses travel to Brisbane as one of the pre-tournament favourites having been crowned European Championships and La Finalissima winners in the last 12 months.

Little wonder coach Sarina Wiegman believes her team are in a “good place” ahead of their opening clash – a first-ever head-to-head against minnows Haiti.

However, everything isn’t smooth for England as they find themselves amid a two-match winless streak that has seen them fail to find the net in both matches (D1, L1). Perhaps they are missing the presence of Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, two key players in their European Championship win last year.

Meanwhile, Haiti will be keen to capitalise on England’s injury woes and off-field issues regarding bonus payments especially as they have made a habit of upsetting the odds of late.

The small Caribbean nation has recently overcome more powerful nations like Mexico, Senegal and Chile en route to their first-ever WC appearance.

That inspirational run to this tournament has players and fans believing, with midfielder Ruthny Mathurin stating that they aren’t just here to make up the numbers; they’re “here to make history”.

However, Les Grenadières will need to conjure every source of motivation they can find to overcome such illustrious opponents as England.

They have won just four matches across five major tournament appearances since a fourth-placed finish at the 1991 CONCACAF Championship and there appears little chance of that improving here as they head into the WC having lost five of their last six outings (W1).