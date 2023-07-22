Netherlands vs Portugal Preview

Netherlands vs Portugal Competition – FIFA Womens World Cup Stadium – Forsyth Barr Stadium Date: 23rd July 2023 Kick-off time – 08:30 GMT

The Netherlands will begin their Women’s World Cup campaign this Sunday when they face Portugal at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The Dutch ladies who were runners-up in the last edition of this tournament come into this year’s edition with just one thing in mind–to win it.

Andries Jonker’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to the USA in the final in France four years ago and are now out to atone for that heartbreaking loss as they look to lift the trophy for the first time.

Oranje have hit the right form at the right time with five wins from their last seven matches (L2) before facing South Korea in a top-secret behind-closed-doors match. The most recent of those wins was a 5-0 hammering of Belgium earlier this month, a result which will come as a welcome boost given they are without all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema who ruptured her ACL playing for Arsenal back in December.

While Miedema’s loss is a blow for the Netherlands, her absence will boost opponents Portugal, who head into the competition on the back of a confidence-lifting 2-0 friendly victory over Ukraine.

That was their ninth win in their last dozen outings (D2, L1), and Francisco Neto will fancy his side’s chances of starting well in Dunedin.

Although Neto is the longest-serving head coach at the World Cup, his side are playing in this tournament for the first time in their history. So they will be under no illusions that reaching the knock-out stages will be tough.

With games against Vietnam and tournament favourites USA still to come, Portugal must get a result here to put themselves in the reckoning for a place in the next round.