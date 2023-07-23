Italy vs Argentina Preview

Italy vs Argentina Competition – FIFA Womens World Cup Stadium – Eden Park Date: 24th July 2023 Kick-off time – 07:00 GMT

Italy women and Argentina women will battle for maximum points on Monday when both sides face off at Eden Park in their first group stage game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Italy will look to qualify from this group ahead of Argentina, Sweden and South Africa. The Azzurri ladies went fully professional following last year’s European Championships and so can be backed to make this Women’s World Cup campaign a memorable one.

Milena Bertolini’s side have made a strong case for that to happen as they carry decent form into the group stages. They are unbeaten in four matches (W3, D1), with all three of those victories coming via a one-goal margin.

But despite last year’s group stage exit at the Euros, Bertolini has plenty of credit in the bank as she guided Le Azzurre into the WWC quarter-finals in 2019, simultaneously ending a 20-year wait to even qualify for the tournament.

She will hope that her young team can end their long trophy drought after two runner-up finishes in the European Championship.

Meanwhile, Argentina will look to follow their male team by winning the World Cup.

La Albiceleste has a long way to go as they are yet to come close to matching the exploits of their male counterparts as they’re still seeking a first visit to the WWC knockout stages.

However, hopes are high that they can make an impact this time as Germán Portanova’s side has put together a good run of form (W5, L1), with that one defeat coming on penalties after a 1-1 friendly with Venezuela.

All those victories were accompanied by clean sheets, which should encourage them as they seek a maiden WWC victory (D2, L7) to add to their first-ever clean sheet achieved in 2019 when drawing 0-0 with Japan.

But, the South Americans have struggled against European opposition as their five previous WWC clashes against UEFA representatives saw them concede an eye-watering 27 goals (D1, L4).