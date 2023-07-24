Switzerland vs Norway Preview

Switzerland vs Norway Competition – FIFA Womens World Cup Stadium – Waikato Stadium Date: 25th July 2023 Kick-off time – 09:00 GMT

Switzerland will look to book their place in the knockout round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup when they face Norway at the Waikato Stadium on Tuesday.

The Red Crosses opened their World Cup campaign in Australia/New Zealand with a morale-boosting 2-0 win over the Philippines on Friday.

The win marked their first 90-minute victory in nine attempts, putting them in a commanding position in Group A. They can now secure passage to the next round if they win this tie against the Norwegians.

Norway should pose a far greater threat than their previous opponents and they will have to dig in to grab a result in Hamilton.

Having won two of the four head-to-head meetings against Norway (D1, L1), they should fancy their chances of getting a result in this game.

Meanwhile, Norway will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Switzerland in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Hege Riise’s girls were expected to win this group, but they opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to co-hosts New Zealand.

Whilst the manager was insistent that they were not rattled mentally by a fatal shooting near their team hotel on the morning of the game, frustrated Norway forward Caroline Graham Hansen declared that her side “might as well just go home” if they can’t improve on that showing, which made it just one win in eight recent outings (D3, L4) for the 1995 WWC winners.

But regardless of the excuses or explanations they might have for their opening day loss, they know they cannot afford to lose here as that could end their participation in this tournament at the group stages.