Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Preview

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Competition – Elite Club Friendly Stadium – New Japan National Stadium Date: 26th July 2023 Kick-off time – 11:30 GMT

Bayern Munich and Manchester City will continue their preparation for the new season when they meet at the National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo this Wednesday.

The Bavarians, who began their pre-season tour with a 27-0 mauling of Rottach-Eggern will be looking for another win when they face City in Tokyo.

Having narrowly won the Bundesliga title on the last day of last season, they are looking to prepare rightly for the upcoming season with manager Thomas Tuchel prepping his squad for a better run from August.

A win against a Man City side that beat them on their way to the Champions League trophy win will help boost their morale ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, City began their pre-season tour of Asia with a 5-3 win over Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos on Sunday.

After falling two goals behind in the match, Pep Guardiola’s side rallied to win the game, with Erling Haaland grabbing two goals after coming on in the second half.

The Norwegian striker is proving to be the one-man army that City need to clear up titles after a historic treble win last season. Even with the futures of Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva increasingly looking to be away from the Etihad, Guardiola will hope his star striker remains in good shape ahead of the new season.