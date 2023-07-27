England vs Denmark Preview

England vs Denmark Competition – FIFA Womens World Cup Stadium – Sydney Football Stadium Date: 28th July 2023 Kick-off time – 09:30 GMT

England will play their second 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup game this Friday when they face Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney.

The Three Lionesses opened their group stage game with a narrow 1-0 win over minnows Haiti with Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty proving the difference.

Although the performance in that win was far from their best, it ended a run of two games without a win and a goal for England, putting them on the path towards qualification for the knockout round.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side know they must improve as they bid to make it three consecutive top-four finishes at this tournament.

The reigning European champions will fancy their chances against a Denmark side they have won against in four of their last five head-to-head meetings (L1).

Meanwhile, Denmark left it late in their first WWC appearance since 2007 with Amalie Vangsgaard scoring in the closing stages to secure a 1-0 win over China.

While the result is commendable, the Danes didn’t register a shot on target until after half-time in that game against China so they will have to be in their best shape to get a result against England, especially as they haven’t netted a first-half goal in any of their last four internationals (W3, L1).

Another trend they will have to overturn to get a result here is losing all three previous WWC matches against fellow UEFA representatives.