Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Competition – Elite Club Friendly Stadium – AT&T Stadium Date: 29th July 2023 Kick-off time – 22:00 GMT

Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew their rivalry, albeit in a friendly game this Saturday when they meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Spanish giants have both enjoyed a successful pre-season tour in America, with Real Madrid facing Manchester United in their last game, while Barcelona faced Arsenal.

Los Blancos won their game against the Red Devils 2-0 with well-taken goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu making the difference at a fully packed NRG Stadium in Houston.

The win against Erik ten Hag’s side was Madrid’s second pre-season win following a 3-2 win over AC Milan in their first outing. Although this is a friendly game, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will hope to make it three wins in three against their fierce rivals.

Meanwhile, in their last game, Xavi’s side was beaten 5-3 by Arsenal. The Spanish coach complained about Arsenal’s intensity in the game, stating that the Gunners ‘played as though it was a Champions League final.’

While they were relaxed against Arsenal, chances are that they will up their intensity in this game against a Madrid side that will be competing with them for the La Liga title next season.

A win in this game will boost their confidence ahead of the new season and could also draw some undecided fans their way.