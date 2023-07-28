AdAd

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 28, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Elite Club Friendly

Stadium – Seoul World Cup Stadium

Date: 30th July 2023

Kick-off time – 12:00 GMT

Manchester City will continue their Asian tour with a game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

This time, the Cityzens travel to Seoul and will face Diego Simeone’s side at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued from where they left off last season, opening their pre-season games with wins against Yokohama F. Marinos and Bayern Munich.

Both games saw them score multiple goals, emphasising the fact that they remain dangerous in attack despite conceding in both games.

With a tough to beat Atletico next, Guardiola will hope his side can show their superiority once again as they continue to prepare for the new season.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will look to record their first win on their Asian tour after a 3-2 loss to K-League All-Stars in their last outing.

However, it doesn’t come harder than playing against the Champions League holders who Atletico failed to beat over two UCL legs last year.

But a win is attainable here, given that City hasn’t clicked in defence while the Spanish giants have scored in their last five games.

