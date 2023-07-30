AdAd

Canada vs Australia Preview

July 30, 2023

Canada vs Australia

Competition – FIFA Womens World Cup

Stadium – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: 31st July 2023

Kick-off time – 11:00 GMT

2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia will look to record their second win in the competition when they welcome Canada to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

After opening their World Cup group stage with a narrow 1-0 win over Ireland, Australia were expected to seal progression to the next round when they faced Nigeria in their second game.

But a 3-2 loss to the African giants means that they come into this tie needing a win to guarantee they will extend their participation in this tournament.

Head coach Tony Gustavsson, who admitted his tactical error in the loss against Nigeria, has not been helped by an injury to inspirational striker Sam Kerr. However, he’ll be hoping the recall of his captain, who declared she is “definitely available” to return from injury can give his side the edge they need to avoid being dumped out of the group stage of a WWC finals for the first time since 2003.

Kerr has won nine consecutive internationals since last meeting Canada, so her on-field influence cannot be understated.

Meanwhile, Canada travel to Melbourne needing to win or to match Nigeria’s result to secure a place in the next round.

The North Americans began their campaign with a goalless draw against group leaders Nigeria before a narrow 2-1 win over Ireland in their last outing put them in a good position ahead of this game.

However, they aren’t home and dry yet, as a loss in this game could see them miss out unless Ireland manages to beat Nigeria.

But having come from behind to beat Ireland, they will feel ready to match the co-hosts, while their record of three consecutive wins against Australia will also inspire confidence.

