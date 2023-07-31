Panathinaikos vs SC Dnipro Preview

Panathinaikos vs SC Dnipro Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium Date: 1st August 2023 Kick-off time – 18:30 GMT

Greek football club Panathinaikos will welcome Ukrainian side SC Dnipro-1 to Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium this Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.

The hosts welcome the Ukrainians to Athens with the advantage having won the first leg at the Kosicka futbalova arena 3-1 courtesy of goals from Andraz Sporar, Filip Djuricic and Fotis Ioannidis.

They come into this second leg in good shape especially at home where they have not lost in nine competitive games (W4, D5).

But those games came against Greek opponents, with the hosts recent record against European opponents not up to standard.

So they will have to give their best game to ensure they cross over the line and qualify for the next round of games.

Meanwhile, SC Dnipro-1 travel to Antens hoping for a miracle from this tie.

The visitors had more possession than their opponents in the first leg, but were undone by poor defending, conceding from three shots on target.

Their desire for a miracle must be forged on a strong defence while they will hope to build on the 90th-minute goal from Volodymyr Tanchyk in the first leg.

With four wins from their last six games (albeit friendlies), Oleksandr Kucher will hope to inspire his side to an unlikely win, at least for the sake of his warring nation.