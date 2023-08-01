AdAd

FC Copenhagen vs Breidablik Preview

August 1, 2023

 FC Copenhagen vs Breidablik

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Telia Parken

Date: 2nd August 2023

Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Danish club side FC Copenhagen will welcome Icelandic club Breidablik to Parken Stadium this Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League group stage qualifier.

The hosts come into this tie in a strong position after a 2-0 win over Breidablik in the first leg. In a broadly even game, it took two early goals from Jordan Larsson and Rasmus Falk to give Copenhagen the win in Kópavogur.

They will now look to finish the job at home where they have won just seven of their last ten games (D2, L1).

Having scored three times in their last game–a 3-2 Super Liga win over Vejle, they will feel ready for this tie.

Meanwhile, Breidablik will hope to overturn a two-goal deficit when they travel to the Danish capital on Wednesday.

Although the visitors were beaten in the first leg, it wasn’t for lack of effort as they recorded three shots on targets and had seven corner kicks.

But a lapse in concentration in defence was their undoing as it was in their 1-1 draw with Stjarnan at the weekend.

However, having won four of their last five away games (L1), including a 5-0 win away from home in this competition against Buducnost, they will fancy their chances of getting a result in Copenhagen.

