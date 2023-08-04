AdAd

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 4, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

Competition – Elite Club Friendly

Stadium: BayArena

Date: 5th August 2023

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

West Ham will travel to Germany this Saturday to face Bayer Leverkusen in a club friendly.

The German Bundesliga side has had a poor pre-season losing to Real Sociedad (1-0) and Paderborn (2-1) before securing a narrow 2-1 win over Marseille last time out.

They will now hope to make it two consecutive pre-season wins in this game with Xabi Alonso hoping for a win to mark his contract extension having signed until 2026.

The Basque coach has been a revelation at the Bay Arena as he led Leverkusen to a top-six finish in his first season at the helm despite a poor ending to last season that saw them fail to win any of their last eight games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, West Ham enjoyed a remarkable end to their season as they beat Fiorentina 2-1 to win the Europa Conference League.

They have followed up that final form in pre-season winning three out of their five friendly games, with a 3-1 loss to Rennes in their last outing the only blemish in that period.

With the season opener about a week away from this friendly, they will be desperate to win this game as they prepare for another crack in the Europa League.

Check Also

Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Preview

Bayern Munich will wrap up their pre-season games with a match against French Ligue 1 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.