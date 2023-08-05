Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Preview

Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Competition – Elite Club Friendly Stadium: Alpenbauer Sportpark Date: 7th August 2023 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will wrap up their pre-season games with a match against French Ligue 1 side As Monaco on Monday.

The Bavarians have enjoyed a strong pre-season so far, winning three out of their four games, including a dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool in their last outing.

While Thomas Tuchel would have been displeased with some of Jo’s side’s defending against Liverpool, he should be happy with their attacking input. His side were dominant against Jürgen Klopp’s side on Wednesday, repeatedly cutting them open, with the Reds goalkeeper Alison keeping them at bay.

Ahead of another crack at the Bundesliga title, UEFA Champions League and German Cup, Tuchel will hope his side end their pre-season with a win at Alpenbauer Sportpark.

Monaco will hope to end a run of three straight losses when they travel to Unterhaching on Monday.

Unlike most clubs, the French club has played half a dozen pre-season games, recording three consecutive wins before two successive losses against Genoa and Arsenal last time out.

With preparations over the new season in its final weeks, Adi Hutter will be expected to select his best XI in this game ahead of his side’s season opener against Clermont Foot next Sunday.