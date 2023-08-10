Olympiakos vs Racing Genk Preview

Olympiakos vs Racing Genk Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Date: 10th August 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Greek heavyweights Olympiakos will welcome Belgian side Genk to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifier match.

The hosts welcome Genk to Piraeus on the back of a 2-0 loss to Norwich City in their last pre-season game. But before losing to the English Championship side, the Greek side went unbeaten in four friendlies (W2, D2), including a 3-1 win over European and Scottish side Rangers.

With this being their first competitive game since a 5-0 win over POAK in May, they have to switch to competitive mode to guarantee that they win here and book a place in the next round of the Europa League.

Having not lost any of their last four competitive games, they will fancy their chances of beating this Genk side, who beat them 4-0 in a 2018 pre-season friendly game.

Meanwhile, the visitors come into this in poor form, having lost their last game–a 1-0 loss to Eupen in their domestic league.

Genk are playing in this round of the Europa League after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Swiss side Servette, who defeated them on penalties.

With the disappointment of that loss still fresh in their minds, they will hope to do better here to avoid completely missing out on Europe’s top two club competitions.

It is hard to envision them winning over an Olympiakos side that have lost just one of their last 17 games at home (W12, D4) however they will be looking to cause a surprise when they visit Greece.